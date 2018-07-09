Ghana defender Ofosu-Ayeh excluded from Wolves pre-season tour of Switzerland

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has been dropped from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers' pre-season squad tour of Switzerland.

The 26-year-old was not part of the 25-man squad that travelled on Saturday for the start of the camp in Geneva.

With all the club's top players in the squad for the trip, Ofosu-Ayeh becomes the headline absentee from Wolves' pre-season trip.

The left-back has not played an official match for Wolves since joining in the summer of last year after a string of injuries hampered his progress.

His exclusion is an indication that coach Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on giving the chance to the other youngsters at the club

Ofosu-Ayeh joined Wolves on a three-year deal in June 2017, having departed Eintracht Braunschweig in Germany.

The defender became Nuno’s second signing as Wolves manager and has represented the Ghana national team.

Ofosu-Ayeh has previously played for the likes of SV Wilhelmshaven, MSV Duisburg and VFR Aalen.

Unfortunately, injuries hampered his start to life at Molineux and he isn’t expected to make his debut until late 2018.

Wolves face Basel on Tuesday (5pm BST) and Young Boys on Saturday (2pm) in the UhrenCup.

They have also arranged a warm-up game against newly-promoted Swiss top flight side Neuchatel Xamax which takes place today at 5.30pm BST.

Tour squad

Goalkeepers: John Ruddy, Will Norris, Andreas Sondergaard

Defenders: Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Danny Batth, Roderick Miranda, Ryan Bennett, Kortney Hause, Cameron John

Wing backs: Matt Doherty, Barry Douglas, Oskar Buur Rasmussen

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Morgan Gibbs-White, Pedro Goncalves, Elliott Watt

Forwards: Diogo Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro, Helder Costa, Leo Bonatini, Rafa Mir, Benny Ashley-Seal, Ryan Giles (plus Bright Enobakhare next week)