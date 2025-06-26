Ghana defender Patric Pfeiffer set for Darmstadt return after injury-hit season

Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer has found a new footballing home, completing a â‚¬700,000 transfer from FC Augsburg to 2. Bundesliga side Darmstadt, per Sky Germany.

The 25-year-old center-back has signed a four-year deal with the Lilies, hoping to establish stability after a disrupted 2024-25 campaign featuring loan spells at two different clubs.

Pfeiffer's journey last season took him from Swiss club Young Boys, where injuries limited his impact, to 1. FC Magdeburg, where he managed just eight league appearances in the second half of the season.

This latest move represents a chance for the Hamburg-born defender to reboot his career in Germany's second tier, where he previously impressed during Darmstadt's promotion push in 2022-23.

Standing at 1.96 meters, Pfeiffer brings physical presence and Bundesliga experience to Darmstadt's squad.

His aerial dominance and passing range made him a standout performer during his initial stint at Darmstadt before his 2023 move to Augsburg.

The reported â‚¬700,000 fee represents a significant discount from the â‚¬2.5 million Augsburg paid just eighteen months ago.

For Darmstadt, Pfeiffer's return provides much-needed defensive reinforcement. The club sees his familiarity with their system and proven second-division quality as valuable assets in their quest for immediate promotion.

Patric Pfeiffer switched nationality to Ghana but is yet to make an appearance for the West African giants.