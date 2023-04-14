Ghana defender Patrick Kpozo confident of playing in top European clubs

Ghana defender Patrick Kpozo believes he has the qualities to play for top European clubs, including the English Premier League.

The Sheriff Tiraspol player, who spent three seasons at Swedish top-flight side Ostersunds FK, spoke on GhanaWeb's Sports Check about his abilities.

"I could play in Europe, top clubs in Europe because I have all the qualities," Kpozo said in the interview.

He had his first national team call-up under Chris Hughton and has had loan stints at Tromsoe and IFK Lulea in addition to a permanent move to Oestersunds FK.

Kpozo began his professional career at Inter Allies in Ghana before moving to AIK Stockholm in Sweden. He was also a member of Ghana's U-20 squad that played at the 2015 FIFA World Cup in New Zealand.

With his experience in Europe and national team experience, Kpozo believes he has what it takes to succeed at the highest level. It remains to be seen if any top European clubs will come calling for the talented defender.