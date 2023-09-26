GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana defender Patrick Kpozo named in Czech Super Lig team of the week

Published on: 26 September 2023
Ghana defender Patrick Kpozo's outstanding performance against Zlin FC has secured him a place in the Czech Republic Super Lig Team of the Week.

Kpozo, who plays as a left-back for Banik Ostrava, contributed with an assist during their impressive 5-1 victory over FC Zlin last Saturday.

He played the entire match as his team earned maximum points at home.

Notably, Kpozo made the move to the Czech side from Moldovan Super Liga champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol in June this year and has already participated in nine matches, registering one assist to his name.

The former Ghana U20 fullback made his senior international debut in June when the Black Stars played against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

He was left out of the squad for last month's matches against Central African Republic and Liberia and is eyeing a return to the squad for October's international friendlies against Mexico and the USA.

