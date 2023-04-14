Ghana defender Patrick Kpozo reveals player who convinced him to join Sheriff Tiraspol

Ghana defender Patrick Kpozo has revealed that a conversation with compatriot Basit Abdul Khalid convinced him to join Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 25-year-old left Swedish side Ostersunds FK to sign with Sheriff Tiraspol in 2022. Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check, Kpozo said he spoke with striker Khalid Abdul Basit before making the switch.

“I had a conversation with another player which is Basit[Abdul Khalid], the striker, and he spoke good about the club to me. And he also influenced me to come to Sheriff actually,” Kpozo said during the interview.

Kpozo, who had his first national team call-up under Chris Hughton, started his career in Ghana with Inter Allies before moving to AIK Stockholm in Sweden. He had loan stints at Tromsoe and IFK Lulea in between a permanent move to Oestersunds FK.

Kpozo was also a member of Ghana’s U-20 squad that played at the 2015 FIFA World Cup in New Zealand.