Ghana defender Patrick Kpozo talks about his time at Inter Allies

Ghana defender, Patrick Kpozo, has reflected on his time playing for local club, Inter Allies, in 2015.

The 25-year-old spent a year-and-a-half with the Capelli Boys before being signed by Swedish top-flight side, AIK Stockholm.

Speaking on GhanaWeb's Sports Check, Kpozo acknowledged that playing in the local league was tough, but his hard work and dedication helped him progress quickly.

He said, "It’s tough playing in the local league by then but for me, I’m a hard worker so I work hard and I think that is what made me move quickly."

Kpozo, who plays for Moldova club, Sheriff Tiraspol, has had loan stints at Tromsoe and IFK Lulea in between his permanent move to Oestersunds FK. He was also part of Ghana's U-20 squad that played at the 2015 FIFA World Cup in New Zealand.

Kpozo's impressive performances in Sweden caught the eye of the national team selectors, and he received his first call-up under Chris Hughton.

He has since expressed confidence in his abilities, stating that he has the qualities to play for top European clubs, including the English Premier League.