Ghana defender Phil Ofosu Ayeh described as one of the fastest players in Sweden

Ghanaian right-back, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has been rated as one of the fastest players in the Swedish league.

The Halmstad BK defender has been in fine form this season, playing a pivotal role for the club following their return to the topflight.

According to Halmstad's manager, Magnus Haglund, the experienced defender's speed has been his key asset.

Meanwhile, there has been pressure from Sweden for the former Wolves player to switch nationalities and represent the European nation.

However, seven years since making his debut for the Black Stars, Ofosu-Ayeh remains loyal to the country of his father.

“I really love Ghana and always would want to play for the Black Stars. Ghana is my father’s homeland and my spirit is with the black stars," he said.

“I enjoyed playing for the Black Stars in the Canada friendly but feels hurt anytime I was injured and was ruled out of Ghana’s AFCON qualifiers."

Injuries have affected his career in recent times but the former Eintracht Braunsweig player has fought back and he is currently enjoying the new campaign.