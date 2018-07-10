Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh not part of Wolves plans for next season - Report

The future of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has been thrown wide apart after he was left out of the side's pre-season tour of Switzerland.

Ayeh, 26, has been omitted from the squad amid a recurrent ankle injury which has affected him since joining the promoted Premier League side.

The Ghana international joined the English side on a free transfer last summer after leaving German side Eintracht Braunschweig but has yet to feature for Nuno Espirito Santo's first team owing to a series of ankle problems.

The Express and Star are reporting the right-back isn't "believed" to be part of the plan going forward.

Ofosu-Ayeh, who played for the club's Under-23 side toward the end of last season as he fought back from injury, might have been brilliant for Wanderers, but the reality is that his body has not allowed him to flourish in English football and if he ever does, it isn't going to be at Wolves.