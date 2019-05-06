GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila clinches fourth career title after Red Star Belgrade success

Published on: 06 May 2019
Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila clinches fourth career title after Red Star Belgrade success

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has won his fourth career title after clinching the Serbian Super Liga with Red Star Belgrade.

The 26-year-old chalked his latest feat by helping the Serbian giants defeat Mladost 1-0 on Sunday.

The Ghana international won the Ghana Premier League title with Asante Kotoko,

He also won the PSL crown with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in 2014.

Sumaila is among players being monitored by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations