Ghana defender receives new Porsche for winning Brighton's Player of the Month

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has been presented with a Porsche car by Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex for emerging Brighton and Hove Albion's October Player of the Month.

The 23-year-old impressed in the month of October, playing a vital role as the Seagulls secured a win at Old Trafford and a comeback draw at Marseille.

Lamptey served two assists in the 3-1 win at Old Trafford before orchestrating the fightback in the 2-2 draw at the Stade Velodrome.

The Black Stars wing-back has been out for over two weeks due to an injury he sustained after the Marseille game in France.

However, he is expected to feature in the game against Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday in the Europa League on Thursday.

Lamptey was a last-minute withdrawal from the team that travelled to Merseyside to draw with Everton.

Meanwhile, his return from injury is a massive boost for the Black Stars ahead of the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will face Madagascar and Comoros in their opening games of the qualifiers.