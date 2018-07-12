Ghana defender Samuel Sarfo begins preseason with Iranian club Saipa FC

Ghana defender Samuel Sarfo has began preseason training with Iranian giants Saipa FC ahead of the upcoming season.

The former Liberty Professionals Captain enjoyed a stellar debut campaign with Saipa FC helping the club finish fourth in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

Sarfo joined Saipa last season on a three year deal after impressing in the Ghana Premier League and the WAFU Cup of nations.

The tough tackling defender's performance saw him earn national team call ups and made his debut against the United States in an International friendly in the U.S.

The 27 year old is looking forward to another season and will be key if Saipa are to challenge for the title.

Below are pictures of the preseason training