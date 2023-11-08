Ghana defender Stephan Ambrosius considers departure from Hamburger SV

Ghana defender Stepan Ambrosius is contemplating a departure from the German second-tier side, Hamburger SV, as he seeks a change in his career path. Ambrosius has expressed dissatisfaction with his current situation as he is a bit part player at HSV, where he has spent three years.

A report from the Hamburg-based MOPO suggests that the 24-year-old has also changed his advisors in the context of his potential departure. He recently parted ways with the 'Total Sports Agency,' which had represented him during his time at HSV.

During his stint with the club, Ambrosius inked a lucrative contract, which he continues to benefit from. However, this contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and according to the tabloid, there are no indications of an extension being offered.

Hamburger SV boasts the second-best defence in the 2nd Bundesliga, with only FC St. Pauli conceding fewer goals. Despite their defensive prowess, Ambrosius has struggled to secure a prominent role within the team. He made a rare start in the opening match against FC Schalke 04 under coach Tim Walter.

Ambrosius, who made his Ghana debut this year, had returned from a loan spell at Karlsruher SC in the summer, and it has long been speculated that he would be parting ways with the club. One of the factors allegedly hindering his departure is the substantial salary he receives from HSV.

In light of these developments, it is believed that Ambrosius is counting on new advisors to help him find attractive opportunities by the end of the season at the latest. The report does not specify which agency will take over the management of Ambrosius's career moving forward.