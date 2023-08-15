Ghana defender Stephan Ambrosius reacts to Hamburger's victory over Rot-Weiss Essen

Ghanaian defender, Stephan Ambrosius has expressed disappointment after Hamburger SV conceded three times in the DFB Pokal victory over Rot-Weiss Essen.

The German-born Ghanaian centre-back climbed off the bench in extra-time to help his side edge Essen on the road.

"No one here is satisfied with three goals conceded, but that's the way it is in the cup," he said clearly after the game.

"The first round isn't easy here in Essen and everyone who has played here knows that. But we're still one round ahead, analyzing the mistakes and hopefully we'll be better in the next game. I also know that we conceded too many goals in the first two games in the league. That's just bad and we have to work on that."

Hamburger started the game on a bright note after Bakery Jatta opened the scoring in the 37th minute but Essen levelled just before the break through Torben Musel.

Jatta restored Hamburger's lead after the break but the lead lasted only two minutes after Moussa Doumbouya equalized for the host.

The visitors took the lead again after Robert-Nesta Glatzel fired home in the 66th minute but Luca Brumme forced the game into extra-time with his strike two minutes from time.

Lazslo Benes snatched the winner with three minutes remaining as Hamburger progressed to the next stage.