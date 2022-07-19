Ghana defender Stephan Ambrosius set to be loaned out by Hamburger SV

Ghana defender Stephan Ambrosius is set to leave Hamburger SV on loan this summer as it appears he is not in the club’s plans for this season.

Ambrosius was not included in Hamburger's matchday squad for their first game of the season. The centre-back watched from the stands as Hamburger beat Braunschweig 2-0 away from home.

According to reports in Germany defender Stephan Ambrosius will be allowed to go on loan.

The 23-year-old who was once considered a top talent is not granted a short-term future under coach Tim Walter.

The home-grown player, who came from FC St. Pauli as a 13-year-old, has been given the go-ahead for a change.

The German-born footballer, who recently committed to Ghana, wants to be included in Black Stars' 2022 World Cup squad, and he needs to be a regular at club level to do so.

In addition to more likely match practice, HSV would benefit from a reduction in Ambrosius' salary, which is estimated to be half a million euros.

Ambrosius can go on loan if a club that pays his salary in full is found. The Hamburg contract is in effect until 2024.