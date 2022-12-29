GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana defender Stephan Ambrosius set to make injury return for Karlsruher in January

Published on: 29 December 2022
Ghana defender Stephan Ambrosius is set to make a return from injury for Karlsruher SC in January.

The defender on loan from Hamburg sustained the injury while playing for Karlsruher SC against Holstein Kiel in the German 2. Bundesliga on November 5.

The central defender had to take a break after tearing a muscle fiber in the 4-1 draw against Holstein Kiel which also ruled him out of the World Cup.

Stephan Ambrosius will return to training at the beginning of January and is likely to feature in Karlsruher's game, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

If everything goes normally, Ambrosius will be in the starting line-up against Paderborn.

The 24-year-old made 11 appearances for Karlsruher SC before sustaining the injury.

Ambrosius is yet to make his Ghana debut after committing his international future to the West Africans.

He was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents and played for Germany at the youth level before switching to Ghana.

 

 

 

