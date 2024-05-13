Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey celebrates 100th appearance at Brighton

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey has shared his excitement after making his 100th appearance for English Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 23-year-old joined Brighton from Chelsea in January 2020 and has since been a regular member of the first team despite his injury woes.

Lamptey reached a century of games for the Seagulls after coming off the bench to feature in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at St James Park.

"Tough point away from home. 100 games for Brighton and Hive Albion. Swipe to see the first. Thank you all for the support. Get back safe," he wrote on Instagram after the game.

The former England youth international made an injury comeback after being out for almost a month.

Lamptey replaced Joel Veltman after 40 minutes as Roberto De Zerbi's men shared the spoils with the European place chasers at St James Park.

The former Chelsea right-back's return from injury is a huge boost for Ghana coach, Otto Addo, ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Lamptey, who switched allegiance to represent Ghana in 2022, has made 17 appearances and delivered three assists in the Premier League this season.