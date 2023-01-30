Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey delighted after Brighton's FA Cup win against Liverpool

Black Stars right-back, Tariq Lamptey, has shared his excitement after Brighton and Hove Albion's victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Brighton knocked out the holders after a 2-1 win at the Amex Park on Sunday, with the Ghanaian defender providing an assist.

Lamptey came close to scoring the leveller after his strike from outside the box was skewed in by Lewis Dunk.

"Into the next round. Thank you to the supporters," he wrote on Twitter.

Harvey Elliot gave Liverpool the lead after connecting to a Mohamed Salah pass, before Dunk equalizer six minutes to half time.

Japanese winger Kaora Mitoma netted the winner in the final minute.

Meanwhile, Lamptey is on the radar of French giants Olympique Marseille and Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon.

However, Brighton wont allow the 22-year-old leave in the winter transfer window, as he remains a part of manager Roberto De Zerbi's plans.