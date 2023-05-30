GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey eager to reach new heights in his career

Published on: 30 May 2023
Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey has expressed his eagerness to continue learning and reach the pinnacle of his playing career as he continues to recover from injury.

The 22-year-old, who played a vital role for Brighton and Hove Albion before sustaining an unfortunate injury, remains determined to achieve great success in football.

Speaking about his ambitions, the former Chelsea right-back emphasised his continuous learning process and expressed his excitement about reaching higher levels in his career. The young Ghanaian talent remains focused on honing his skills and making a significant impact in the sport.

"I am developing, I am always learning from the people around me," he told Citi FM.

"I am looking forward to seeing my progression in the future and I can't wait to get to the high level," he added.

Brighton and Hove Albion, on the other hand, achieved a historic milestone by securing a 6th place finish in the recently concluded Premier League campaign.

This remarkable achievement has earned the club a coveted spot in the UEFA Europa League for the first time in its history, providing an exciting opportunity for Lamptey and his teammates to compete on the continental stage.

