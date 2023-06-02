Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey expresses delight in playing at the 2022 World Cup

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has shared his excitement about representing Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The former Chelsea defender was included in former coach Otto Addo's final 26-man squad for the Black Stars for the World Cup having switched nationality from England to Ghana a few months prior.

Lamptey who had initially played for Ghana against Brazil ahead of the World Cup went ahead to feature in two of Ghana's three games at the tournament.

Recounting his experience so far with the national team, he admitted that he was excited to be part of that "special" moment.

“You are always excited to play for your country no matter in the World Cup, in a friendly game. Obviously, the World Cup is special. You think about it when you are a little boy but when you join the team, you are always excited and looking forward to getting down to work.”

He further expressed optimism in the quality of the current squad which he hopes to achieve good things with.

“We have a great mixture in the team and we are looking forward to doing some good things going forward.”

Lamptey has been out of action for a few months after sustaining an injury in March and is working on recovering in time to get back to the pitch.