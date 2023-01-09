Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey hails Brighton teammates after FA Cup win against Middleborough

Black Stars right-back Tariq Lamptey has praised his Brighton teammates after an emphatic victory against Middlesborough in the English FA Cup.

The Premier League side were rampant against Boro, thumping the Championship outfit 5-1 to progress in the Cup competition.

Lamptey lasted the entire duration at the Riverside stadium, putting up another impressive display for the Seagulls.

"Big win and team performance, into the next round. Thanks for all the support," he wrote on Twitter.

Brighton got off to a great start against Middlesborough after Pascal Gross scored the opener just eight minutes into the match.

The hosts responded five minutes later through Chuba Akpom.

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana restored Brighton's lead before the break.

World Cup winner and second-half substitute Alexis Mac Allister netted a brace before Deniz Undav sealed victory with two minutes remaining.

Lamptey was making his third appearance on a row since returning from the World Cup with Ghana's Black Stars.