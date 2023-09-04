Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey makes injury return in Brighton win

Former Chelsea right-back Tariq Lamptey made a return to action over the weekend for Brighton & Hove Albion after overcoming injury troubles.

The Ghana defender had a challenging season last year, and due to injuries, he had to wait until the fourth matchday of the new season to make his debut.

Lamptey came off the bench in the second half during Brighton's 3-1 victory in the Premier League last Saturday. He impressed on the right side of the pitch, earning praise from delighted Seagulls fans who were thrilled to see him back in action.

The talented right-back will be aiming to stay injury-free and contribute more this season, especially since he played only 962 minutes throughout the entirety of last season.

Despite his return to action, Lamptey won't be featuring in Ghana's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has decided to give Lamptey some additional time to rest and recover after his recent return from injury.