GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey makes quick injury return ahead 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

Published on: 15 March 2023
Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey makes quick injury return ahead 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

 

Ghana coach Chris Hughton will be delighted with the injury return of Tariq Lamptey ahead of next week's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Angola.

The right-back has been out of action for Brighton after sustaining a knee injury.

According to his Coach De Zerbi the injury was not serious and Lamptey could make a return before the international break.

"It's not a big problem. It’s a small injury,” he said, as quoted by brightonandhovealbion.com.

Lamptey missed Brighton's 2-2 draw against Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League due to the injury.

The 22-year-old has recovered on time ahead of this week's international break which he will be traveling to Ghana for the AFCON qualifier against Angola.

 

Tariq Lamptey is among the new Black Stars players to be making their debut on home soil infront of the fans since switching their nationality.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more