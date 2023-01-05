Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey optimistic about Black Stars future after World Cup experience

Defender Tariq Lamptey believes the Black Stars has a bright future despite a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions were eliminated at the group stage after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay and victory against South Korea.

Even though the team failed to make it beyond the first round, the young Black Stars team is already looking forward to making amends in upcoming tournaments.

“Playing at the highest level will only make us stronger as a group, the more experiences we have like this, the more it will bring us together,” he told Citi Sports.

“It puts us in a good place for the future. The boys played really well and obviously we would have loved to do well for us, the fans and everyone involved but we will use the experience to keep building as a team.

“We will be working with each other and we will keep trusting each other and hopefully that will put us in a good place for the future.”

Lamptey is one of the six players who switched nationalities to represent Ghana last year.

He made two appearances at the tournament in Qatar.