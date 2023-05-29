Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey praises Roberto De Zerbi for transformation of Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has expressed his admiration for head coach Roberto De Zerbi, highlighting the positive impact the Italian manager has had on the team.

Lamptey, who played a significant role for the Seagulls until his unfortunate injury against West Ham United, commended De Zerbi's coaching style and credited him with the side's successful campaign in the Premier League.

Following Graham Potter's departure to Chelsea to replace Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi took charge as the new head coach of Brighton and Hove Albion.

In his debut season in the Premier League, De Zerbi guided the Seagulls to a remarkable achievement, securing European football for the upcoming season.

Lamptey, who has been a key figure in Brighton's lineup until his injury setback, spoke highly of De Zerbi's influence on the team's playing style and overall transformation.

"I have worked under two great coaches (Graham Potter) and Roberto De Zerbi now and we have played attractive football we always try to be on the front foot and score a lot of goals and it is entertaining to watch, to be honest.

"There are a lot of passes during training and whatever you see on the pitch is what we do at the training grounds," he added.

Tariq made a total of 23 appearances, scoring once in all competitions.