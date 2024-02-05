Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey reacts to Brighton's big win over Crystal Palace

Black Stars right-back Tariq Lamptey has shared his excitement after starring in Brighton and Hove Albion's victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 23-year-old provided an assist as the Seagulls thumped the South London club 4-1 to bounce back from the defeat to Luton in midweek.

The versatile defender started the game on the left side of the defence, offering a lot of threat for the host going forward.

"Great win, nice way to bounce back. An assist. Thanks for the support as always," wrote Lamptey on Instagram after the match.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling contest at the Amex Park, Lamptey's cross in the 33rd minute found Jack Hinshelwood as the Amex Park outfit doubled their lead. Lewis Dunk had opened the scoring 30 minutes earlier after connecting to a Pascal Gross cross.

Facundo Buonanotte added Brighton's third a minute after Hinshelwood had scored for the host.

Later in the second half, Jean Phillipe Mateta pulled one back for the Eagles after meeting a Joachim Andersen assist. Joao Pedro restored Brighton's three-goal lead with five minutes remaining after pouncing on Danny Welbeck's pass.

Lamptey missed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to an injury but he is expected to return to the team for March's international assignment.