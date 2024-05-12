Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey returns to action after injury setback as Brighton draw with Newcastle United

Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey made an injury comeback in Brighton and Hove Albion's trip to the St James for the Premier League game against Newcastle United.

The Black Stars right-back picked a knock after returning from the international break with Ghana at the end of March and was out for almost a month.

However, the 24-year-old made his first appearance since April after replacing Joel Veltman after 40 minutes at the St James Park.

Veltman limped off with what looked like an injury after giving the Seagulls an early lead.

Sean Longstaff levelled for the host right at the stroke of half-time as the two sides shared the spoils in a pulsating Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

Lamptey's injury comeback is a huge boost for Ghana coach, Otto Addo, who is expected to name his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic before the month ends.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian youngster Benicio Baker-Boaitey was introduced into the game in the second half after replacing Facundo Buonanotte.