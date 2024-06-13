Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey reveals impact of Roberto De Zerbi on his career

Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey has disclosed that he has learnt a lot from Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton and Hove Albion.

De Zerbi left the Seagulls at the end of last season despite a decent spell with the club, securing European football in his first season and finishing tenth in his second campaign.

Lamptey worked with the former Sassuolo gaffer for the past two seasons and admits he has had a great impact on his career.

“He’s an amazing coach; tactically, he makes you look at football from a different point of view. I’m grateful to have had different coaches to learn from because, as a player, that’s what you learn from â€“ your experiences," he told 3 Sports.

“You try to add as much to your game as possible, and the way he saw the game was different. We played some fantastic football, so I really enjoyed my time with him. I just try to use the experiences he gave me to add to my game and make me a better player,” he added.

Lamptey, who joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2020, was a key member of De Zerbi's team despite being in and out with injuries.