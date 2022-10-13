Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey reveals players with the best sense of fashion

Tariq Lamptey has praised Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Barcelona ace Memphis Depay for their great sense of fashion.

According to the Black Stars defender, the duo are the most stylish players and look good in whatever they wear.

"Memphis Depay and Karim Benzema really have their own sense of style. They look good in whatever they wear. I think footballers should be able to wear whatever they want. If they feel comfortable, good for them. Embrace it. When it comes to style, just be you," he told GQ.

Lamptey spent time with GQ, an American international monthly men's magazine, where he took some beautiful photos ahead of the Mundial.

The former England U21 star will represent Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar after switching allegiance to play for the country of his parents.

He made his Black Stars debut in the game against Brazil last month in France.