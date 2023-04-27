Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey ruled out for the rest of the season

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey may not return until next season after suffering a knee injury in March in a Premier League game against West Ham.

After losing 3-0 to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, the manager of the club De Zerbi highlighted the effects of the numerous injuries on the team. The Seagulls are now without four key players including the Ghana international.

De Zerbi spoke pessimistically about the player's journey to recovery hinting that he might not return to action until the end of the season.

“I don’t know the situation, but it’s difficult to have him [Tariq Lamptey] before next season," he said.

"We are paying with injuries — [Adam] Lallana, [Jeremy] Sarmiento, Tariq — but I don’t like speaking about the players who are injured.

“I prefer to think and only be focused on the players who are able to play," he added.

The former Chelsea right-back has already missed 11 matches after the injury including Ghana's doubleheader against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

He was replaced by German-born Kingsley Schindler by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton in March for the AFCON qualifiers.

Tariq Lamptey has made 23 appearances in all competitions in the ongoing season and has scored a goal.