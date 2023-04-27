Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey ruled out for the rest of the season with injury

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey will miss the rest of the season with injury.

The 22-year-old suffered a knock during Brighton and Hove Albion's 4-0 home win against West Ham on March 4 and has since not recovered. He was replaced by Joel Velman in the 16th minute of that game.

Following further assessments, the English-born Ghanaian has sustained a knee injury and will not be available for the rest of the campaign.

“I don’t know the situation, but it’s difficult to have him before next season. We are paying with injuries — (Adam) Lallana, (Jeremy) Sarmiento, Tariq — but I don’t like speaking about the players who are injured," said manager Roberto De Zerbi.

“I prefer to think and only be focused on the players who are able to play.”

Lamptey missed Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola last month due to the setback.

He is however expected to recover in time for the next international window in June as Ghana faces the Central African Republic.