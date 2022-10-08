Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey speaks highly of new Brighton manager De Zerbi

Ghana right-back Tariq Lamptey has lauded new Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi for his quick impact on the team.

De Zerbi's first game in charge of the Seagulls saw Brighton produce an impressive display against Liverpool at Anfield. Leandro Trossard netted a hat-trick as Brighton shared the spoils in a thrilling encounter with Liverpool.

Lamptey came on as a second half substitute, having just returned from international duty with Ghana.

“It has been good," he told The Argus. “We had a short time working to get the instructions but he has made clear what he expects us to do," he added.

“You could already see some of the ideas we have been trying to implement. We just have to keep working hard on the training pitch and get the results we have been getting."

Brighton host Tottenham at the Amex Park on Saturday as they seek to maintain their early season form, which places them four after seven games.