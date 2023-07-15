Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey starts preseason with Brighton and Hove Albion

Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey has begun training with his team Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of the new season after being kept on the sidelines for a while due to injury.

Lamptey has been out since March after suffering a knee injury in a league match against West Ham, forcing him to miss the rest of the previous season.

The absence of the brilliant right-back was felt not just by his club, but also by the Ghana national team.

Lamptey was unable to play in the vital Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola in March, and was replaced in the squad by Kingsley Schindler.

Lamptey's journey to rehabilitation also caused him to miss Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Madagascar in Antananarivo on June 18, 2023. His return to training, on the other hand, is a great step forward and a massive boost to the seagulls who are making their first appearance in European football.

Lamptey made 23 appearances across all competitions during the 2022/23 season and manage to score once before sustaining the injury.