Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey suffers injury blow

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey is dealing with an injury, confirmed by Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi disclosed that Lamptey is among several players sidelined ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Burnley.

He stated, "The situation is tough as we have nine injured players. Ferguson, Webster, Lamptey, Milner, Gilmour, March, Mitoma, and Hinshelwood. It’s more or less the same squad we played against Arsenal."

This injury marks the latest setback for Lamptey, who has faced challenges with injuries throughout this season.

He has already missed 19 games due to various injuries but made a full return in January.

Despite being smoothly integrated into the team, Lamptey played the full 90 minutes in their last match against Arsenal.

However, it appears he has sustained a knock and is poised for a spell on the sidelines. Lamptey has featured in 16 matches in the Premier League this season.