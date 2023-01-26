Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey urged to consider French giants Lyon

Tariq Lamptey's future at Brighton is uncertain, with French giants Olympique Lyon reported to be interested in the Ghana right-back.

According to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, the links are credible, and it would be a good move to help the 22-year-old reignite his career.

"I really liked Lamptey when he first moved to Brighton but his time has been hampered by a serious hamstring injury," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"You have to worry when explosive players like him pick up injuries like this but he is still young.

"He has only started one Premier League game this season and in all the joy and progress at Amex Stadium, he's been left behind a bit. A move to Lyon could be a really good option and I am pleased we're seeing more willingness of players to go and play abroad."

Edwards also explained that any deal may be contingent on Brighton's former manager Graham Potter.

"If Lamptey is to go, it probably would be a replacement for Malo Gusto who has been linked with Chelsea," he said.

Lamptey has struggled for playing time this season, which could influence his decision to leave. He has only played 655 minutes of Premier League football for Brighton.