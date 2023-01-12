Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey wades into Ronaldo and Messi GOAT debate

Black Stars right-back Tariq Lamptey has shared his views on the age-long debate over who is the greatest of all-time between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Brighton defender, who faced Ronaldo in the Premier League last season, believes the Al Nassr star and his long-time rival Messi have distinct qualities, which makes them unique.

“We are blessed to see two generational players in Messi and Ronaldo and we really have to enjoy what they do,” he told Citi Sports.

“Both have different qualities and have worked hard to get what they have. I enjoy both and I love watching them play," he added.

While struggling to pick the greatest between the two, Lamptey admits picking lessons from the legends as he hopes to enjoy a long career.

“I try to take as many lessons as I can to try and become a better player myself. I will take both of them in my team if I can," he continued.

The English-born Ghanaian is enjoying a decent campaign with Brighton this season, helping the Seagulls into the fourth round of the FA Cup.