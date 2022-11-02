Ghana deputy coach George Boateng unsure if Unai Emery is a world class manager

Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng has reacted to Aston Villa's appointment of Unai Emery as manager of the club.

The former Aston Villa player has described the Spaniard as a good manager but he is not sure if he can be categorized as a world class coach.

Emery is revered for his credentials in Europe's second tier competition, the Europa League. The former Arsenal manager has won the Europa League four times.

"I think Unai Emery is a very good manager. I'm not quite sure we can class him as a world class manager as yet," Boateng told Sky Sports.

"When we talk about world class managers are coaches who have won the Champions League and perhaps maybe winning World Cups as coaches but I think he is a fantastic manager.

"If you look at the way his team in Villareal can play football is just fantastic to see and I hope he can produce those type of performances with Aston Villa.

"He's not there yet I think as a world class manager yet but sure he's got the credentials to be one."

Boateng worked as youth team coach of Aston Villa before leaving his role for the Ghana job.