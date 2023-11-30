Ghana drop in FIFA rankings after disappointing 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana's Black Stars have slipped down the FIFA rankings for the month of November, moving from 60th to 61st place following a disappointing performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite this setback, the team remains 11th in Africa, with the top ten teams on the continent remaining unchanged.

The Black Stars began their World Cup campaign with a narrow victory over Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium, but were unable to maintain their momentum, falling to a close defeat against Comoros in Moroni. As a result, Ghana have dropped down the rankings, although they remain a force to be reckoned with on the African stage.

With the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) fast approaching, Ghana will look to regain their form and make a strong showing in the tournament, which takes place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The team will face stiff competition from the likes of Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso, all of whom feature in the top 10 rankings for Africa.

Ghana's recent performances have left fans eager for the team to rediscover their winning ways and reclaim their status as one of the top teams on the continent. With the Africa Cup of Nations just around the corner, the pressure is on for the Black Stars to deliver.

They will be facing Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde in the group stage of the AFCON.