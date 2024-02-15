GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana drop six places in latest FIFA ranking

Published on: 15 February 2024
Ghana drop six places in latest FIFA ranking
Andre Ayew has been Black Stars captain since 2019

Ghana has dropped six places in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola rankings following a poor Africa Cup of Nations campaign. 

The four-time African champions are now 67th globally, and 14th on the continent.

Ghana failed to win a game at the tournament in Ivory Coast and were booted out of the competition at the group stage.

Cape Verde, who beat Ghana in Group C, moved above the Black Stars in the latest rankings and were one of the biggest movers on the continent.

Angola moved nine places up globally following their performance at AFCON 2023, reaching the quarter-final, where they were eliminated by runners-up Nigeria.

Ivory Coast and Nigeria also enjoyed a move up in the standing, but Morocco and Senegal maintain the top two places in Africa.

Egypt sit fourth behind Nigeria while Ivory Coast climb to fifth following their success at the just-ended tournament.

Tunisia, Algeria, Mali, Cameroon and South Africa fill the top ten places in Africa with Burkina Faso, DR Congo and Cape Verde all above Ghana.

Argentina, France, England, Belgium and Brazil make the top five in the world.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more