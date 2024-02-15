Ghana drop six places in latest FIFA ranking

Ghana has dropped six places in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola rankings following a poor Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The four-time African champions are now 67th globally, and 14th on the continent.

Ghana failed to win a game at the tournament in Ivory Coast and were booted out of the competition at the group stage.

Cape Verde, who beat Ghana in Group C, moved above the Black Stars in the latest rankings and were one of the biggest movers on the continent.

Angola moved nine places up globally following their performance at AFCON 2023, reaching the quarter-final, where they were eliminated by runners-up Nigeria.

Ivory Coast and Nigeria also enjoyed a move up in the standing, but Morocco and Senegal maintain the top two places in Africa.

Egypt sit fourth behind Nigeria while Ivory Coast climb to fifth following their success at the just-ended tournament.

Tunisia, Algeria, Mali, Cameroon and South Africa fill the top ten places in Africa with Burkina Faso, DR Congo and Cape Verde all above Ghana.

Argentina, France, England, Belgium and Brazil make the top five in the world.