Ghana drops in FIFA world rankings despite unbeaten run during international break

Ghana has slipped down one spot in the March 2023 FIFA world rankings despite their unbeaten run during the recent international break.

The Black Stars had previously held the 59th position in the global rankings following their participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

However, following their games against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which saw Chris Hughton's team win one of the two matches, Ghana's ranking has dropped to 60th in the world.

Despite this setback, the Black Stars remain in 11th place on the African continent, behind the likes of Morocco, who have climbed to 11th in the world rankings.

Other African teams that rank higher than Ghana include Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso.

This news may come as a disappointment to Ghanaian football fans, who were hoping to see their team rise in the world rankings. Nevertheless, the Black Stars can take heart from their unbeaten run and look forward to their upcoming matches with renewed confidence.