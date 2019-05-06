Ghana duo Boakye-Yiadom, Sumaila help Red Stars Belgrade clinch 30th Serbian League Championship

Ghanaian duo Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Rashid Sumaila's Red Stars Belgrade have been crowned champions of the Serbian Super Liga following their 1-0 win over Mladost on Sunday.

The Red and White lads needed to beat Mladost to be crowned their 30th league championship.

Red Star Belgrade dominated Mladost but a combination of poor finishing and good goalkeeping by Dragan Rosic left the crowd at the Stadion Rajko Mitić frustrated.

Vladan Milojevic's side were handed a big opportunity to take the lead from the spot in the 67th minute but Comoros international El Fardou Ben who is usually reliable fluffed spurned the chance.

With the match looking to end in a draw, Milan Pavkov popped up to hit the winner for Red Star Belgrade in the 83rd minute.

Red Star Belgrade have amassed 54 points from 35 round of games.

Boakye-Yiadom, who is the side's second top scorer with 13 goals, missed the game through injury while Sumaila was left out of the team's matchday squad.