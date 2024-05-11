Ghana duo Elisha Owusu and Gideon Mensah clinch Ligue 2 title with Auxerre

Ghana international duo Elisha Owusu and Gideon Mensah have just become champions of the French Ligue 2 after their team Auxerre secured a 0-0 draw against Amiens SC on Friday evening.

With one game left to play, Auxerre has officially claimed the title. Not only that, but they have also earned their spot in the prestigious French Ligue 1 for the upcoming season.

It's a remarkable achievement for Owusu and Mensah and their team, who have undoubtedly worked hard to return to the French Ligue 1 after being relegated from the French top-flight last season.

Mensah was introduced in the match in the second half after taking the place of Ivorian defender Clement Akpa in the 78th minute.

The left-back has featured 25 times for Auxerre this campaign and provided two assists in the process.

Owusu was not involved in Friday's game after being left out of the match day squad due to a slight injury.

The midfielder has been in impressive form Auxerre this term, having made 32 appearances with a goal and two assists to his credit.