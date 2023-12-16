GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 16 December 2023
Ghana duo Jordan Ayew and Kudus Mohammed make Premier League Top 10 dribblers list

Two Ghanaian players, Jordan Ayew and Kudus Mohammed, have been named among the top 10 dribblers in the English Premier League for the 2023/24 season.

According to statistics, Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax during the summer transfer window, is ranked 10th with 28 successful dribbles. Ayew, who plays for Crystal Palace, is placed eighth with 31 successful dribbles.

Marcus Tavernier, a Middlesbrough player, has the same number of successful dribbles as Kudus but is rated higher due to his impressive success rate of 56%. Since joining West Ham, Kudus has been instrumental in the team's campaign, contributing seven goals across all competitions.

Ayew, although not prolific in front of goal this season, has still made valuable contributions to Crystal Palace, averaging 1.9 dribbles per game.

Leading the chart as the best dribbler in the league is Jeremy Doku, a player of Ghanaian descent who has completed 44 dribbles this season.

Doku, who was born in Belgium to Ghanaian parents, has brought dynamism to Manchester City's attacking wings since joining from French side Rennes. His impressive performances have earned him recognition as one of the top dribblers in the league.

