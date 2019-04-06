Ghana duo Mensah, Gyan to miss Kayserispor clash against Sivasspor

Ghana duo Asamoah Gyan and Bernard Mensah are unavailable for Kayserispor in their Turkish Super Lig clash against Sivasspor on Saturday.

Gyan was close to making a return for the fixture but failed a late fitness test that rules him out of the game.

Meanwhile, Bernard Mensah is still out for six weeks after fracturing a collarbone in the game against Besiktas last month.

Kayserispor will also be missing Sakıb Aytaç, Bilal Başacıkoğlu and Oleksander Kucher for the important game.

Meanwhile, Kana Bayik will be available for coach Hikmet Karaman after making a quick injury return following the international break.

Kayserispor are 12th on the Super Lig table and stand a chance of pushing for an European spot with eight games left to end the season.