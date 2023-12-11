Ghana duo Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey star in CAF Team of the Year 2023

In a testament to their outstanding performances on the pitch, Ghanaian football stars Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey have earned coveted spots in the CAF Team of the Year 2023.

Kudus, a rising star in the footballing world, has showcased his prowess as an attacking midfielder.

His ability to navigate through defences with deft ball control and deliver precise passes has not only elevated his standing in the sport but has also contributed significantly to the success of the teams he represents.

Kudus, who began his professional career with Nordsjælland in Denmark, quickly drew attention with his performances, earning him a move to the prestigious Ajax in the Eredivisie before his big money move to West Ham United last summer.

His inclusion in the CAF Team of the Year underscores the impact he has made on the continental stage, most especially at the World Cup in Qatar last year, where he scored twice and delivered one assist in three games.

On the other hand, Partey has established himself as a midfield powerhouse, combining defensive solidity with an impressive range of passing.

Partey's journey from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal in the English Premier League has been marked by consistent excellence and a commanding presence in the middle of the park.

Partey's inclusion in the CAF Team of the Year not only recognizes his individual achievements but also symbolizes the recognition of Ghanaian talent on the global football stage.

His performances have been instrumental in driving both club and national team success, making him a key figure in the footballing landscape.

The CAF Best XI of the year 2023 was unveiled on Monday during the CAF Awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco.

Here is the CAF team of the year 2023:

Goalkeeper: André Onana (Cameroon)

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Chancel Mbemba (DRC), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Ghana), Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon), Mohammed Kudus (Ghana), Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

Forwards: Sadio Mané (Senegal), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), Mohamed Salah (Egypt)