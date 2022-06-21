Ghana duo Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah to stay at Orlando Pirates  

Ghana duo Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah will remain at Orlando Pirates despite reports that the South African club are considering parting ways with many players.

Orlando Pirates appear set to follow neighbouring Kaizer Chiefs in undergoing a major club revamp. Both Soweto sides have fallen behind Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates, who reached the CAF Confederation Cup final last season, will part ways with a number of key players, but Ofori and Peprah are exempted. The club wants to keep the two players for next season.

Goalkeeper Ofori's contract has one year left on it, and the Pirates intend to negotiate an extension before the season begins.

Whereas the Buccaneers have rejected an offer for striker Peprah.

The 21-year-old striker enjoyed a superb maiden season at the Buccaneers.

Peprah scored nine goals while assisting two more for the Mayfair side.

His hot form at Orlando Pirates has reportedly caught the attention of a Greek side!

The European club’s opening offer was reportedly rejected by the club, who value Peprah over $500,000.