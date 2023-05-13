Ghana duo Sulemana and Salisu relegated from Premier League with Southampton

Black Stars duo Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Salisu have suffered relegation from the Premier League with Southampton following their defeat at home to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton needed a win to keep their survival hopes alive, but Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrović scored to secure the victory for Marco Silva's Fulham side.

Salisu, 24, joined Southampton from Real Valladolid in the summer transfer window of 2020 and has since become a key player for the team. However, injuries this season meant he missed a lot of games.

Sulemana only joined Southampton in the winter transfer window from Stade Rennes to bolster their squad in their bid to avoid relegation. Although he performed well, it was not enough to make a significant difference for the team.

The Ghanaian pair would now compete in the English Skybet Championship next season following their club's relegation from the Premier League.

Southampton's season will come to an end with their final two fixtures against Brighton and Liverpool.