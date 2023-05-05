Ghana duo Yiadom and Rahman relegated with Reading FC from Championship

It's been a tough season for Ghanaian internationals Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman as they have been relegated from the English Championship with Reading FC.

The duo played vital roles in Reading's campaign this season, but their efforts weren't enough to keep the team in the division.

After playing 45 matches this season, Reading FC finds themselves in 22nd place on the league table with 44 points, four points behind Cardiff City, who occupy the final safe spot.

With just one match left to play, it's impossible for Reading to avoid relegation, regardless of the result.

Yiadom and Baba would have been hoping to finish the season on a high note, but unfortunately, they would now be playing in the EFL League One next season.

While Andy Yiadom is expected continue with Reading, Baba Rahman will return to his parent club, Chelsea FC, at the end of the season.

Despite the disappointment of relegation, Yiadom and Rahman can hold their heads high knowing that they gave their all for Reading FC this season.