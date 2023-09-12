Ghana ease past Liberia in an enthralling international friendly match

Ghana eased past Liberia in an international friendly match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening after an eye-catching second-half performance by the Black Stars.

As they combined to get the victory last Thursday in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifications, Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed scored a goal each to ensure Ghana claimed a comfortable 3-1 win in the end.

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton made a couple of changes to the team that beat Central Africa Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last Thursday.

Teenage sensation Nuamah earned a starting role after his impressive second-half display against Central Africa, where he netted the match-winner.

Medeama SC duo Abdul Fatawu Hamidu and Jonathan Sowah were handed their debuts like Hamburger defender Stephan Ambrosius.

The Black Stars were close to getting to the breakthrough just two minutes after kickoff, but a brilliant save by goalkeeper Boison Wynney kept the Lone Stars in the game.

Ghana continued to dominate the match thoroughly afterwards, keeping the Liberian attack out of reach as they failed to register a single attempt on target.

Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo failed to get the opener for the Black Stars in the 35th minute, having rounded off the goalkeeper after an amazing run from the centre.

The Black Stars finally broke the game's duck seven minutes after the interval after Nuamah found the back of the net with a superb strike.

West Ham newboy Kudus doubled the advantage for Ghana when he beat the goalkeeper with an excellent effort from close range after receiving a pass from Nuamah.

Substitute Jordan Ayew increased the tally for Ghana through a rebound before Divine Rosevelt Teah got the consolation for the Lone Stars in the closing stages of the game.

Ghana take on the US Men's Soccer Team in their next international friendly in October before facing Madagascar in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November.