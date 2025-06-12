Ghana-eligible goalkeeper Faaris Yusufu signs contract extension with Schalke 04

German-born goalkeeper Faaris Yusufu has extended his stay at Schalke 04, signing a one-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2026.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Gelsenkirchen-based side in 2013, has impressed with consistent performances for Schalke 04 II in the Regionalliga West. Yusufu stepped up during the latter part of the 2024/25 season following an injury to Luca Podlech and quickly cemented his place between the posts.

“Faaris has proven himself in the second half of the season following the injury to Luca Podlech,” said Schalke’s sporting director Raffael Tonello. “He was a key player in decisive games, and his performance played a major role in our survival.”

Yusufu made eight appearances for Schalke 04 II in the recently concluded campaign, keeping three clean sheets and conceding 11 goals. His form proved crucial in helping the side maintain their status in the division.

Born in Bochum to Ghanaian parents, Yusufu remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level. His continued development at Schalke makes him one to watch as the West African nation seeks to bolster its goalkeeping options for the future.