Ghana-eligible Jamie Leweling joins Stuttgart on loan from Union Berlin

German-born Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling has completed a move to Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart for the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old has joined the club on a season-long loan from fellow Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.

Leweling finalized his transfer on Friday morning after successfully completing his medical examinations. He is expected to play a significant role for Stuttgart in the upcoming season.

Speaking about the acquisition of Leweling, Stuttgart's Sporting Director Fabian Wohlgemuth commented, "Jamie can be used in several positions. He gained Bundesliga experience in Fürth and at Union Berlin and proved his qualities. With his footballing skills and intense style of play, Jamie is an asset to our offensive game."

Leweling, who holds a contract with Union Berlin until the summer of 2026, has previously represented Germany at the youth level.

However, he is still eligible to play for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.

The versatile forward will be hoping to make a strong impact at Stuttgart and showcase his abilities on the Bundesliga stage.